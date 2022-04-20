No comparison between Kareena and Alia: Shahid Kapoor

Mumbai: Actor Shahid Kapoor feels ex-girlfriend Kareena Kapoor and his "Shaandaar" co-star Alia Bhat share no similarity and should not be compared with each other. Alia, 22, is often compared with Kareena, 34, and Shahid thinks it is a "big compliment" for the young star that people find similarities between her and the "Bajrangi Bhaijaan" actress. "It is a big compliment for Alia that we are talking about similarities between her and Kareena. I think there are no comparisons or similarities as they both are different and both have done phenomenal work. Both are fantastic," Shahid told reporters here at the "Shaandaar" trailer launch. "Kareena is an established actress and Alia is also doing good with the kind of films that she has done. The only common connection is both "Jab We Met' (his film with Kareena) and 'Shaandaar' are love stories," he said. Shahid, 34, and Kareena will be seen together in Abhishek Chaubey's "Udta Punjab", which also stars Alia. It will be the former couple's first film since their break-up in 2009 but they are not sharing screen space in the movie. Shahid, who tied the knot with Delhi girl Mira Rajput last month, avoided questions on his married life at the event. When asked what 'Shaandaar' gift he got for his wedding, he didn't reply, but Alia said, "We are Shaandaar gifts of his wedding." Directed by "Queen" helmer Vikas Bahl, the film also stars Shahid's father Pankaj Kapur and actor Sanjay Kapoor.