No Communication On THDC Being Handed Over To NTPC

Dehradun: The Uttarakhand government on Tuesday told the state assembly that it has no communication from the Centre about the THDC, a company operating and maintaining the 2400 MW Tehri Hydro Power Complex and other hydro projects, being handed over to the NTPC.

"We have no communication from the Centre yet about THDC being handed over to the NTPC. THDC is the country's pride. Ever since Uttarakhand came into being we have been working for the transfer of 25 per cent of Uttar Pradesh's stakes in the company to Uttarakhand besides making our claim on 12 per cent of the electricity generated by the firm for free," Parliamentary Affairs minister Madan Kaushik said.

The minster added that whenever the state government's opinion is sought on any move on its transfer to the NTPC, it will firmly stand for the THDC employees, and the interests of the general public and the state.

"The government stands like a rock behind the state and will not let its interests be harmed," he said. Kaushik was speaking in reply to an adjournment motion brought by the opposition Congress over an alleged move by the Centre to hand over the THDC to the NTPC.

Leader of Opposition Indira Hridayesh had said earlier that the THDC is an underatking for which people of Uttarakhand will sacrifice their lives. Thousands of people work in it and the firm is providing power and water to a large area of the state. "It must be explained why a profitable company like the THDC was being handed over to the NTPC," the leader said. THDC India Limited is a joint venture of the governments of India and Uttar Pradesh with a 75:25 equity shared by the two respectively. The Company was incorporated in July 1988 to develop, operate and maintain the 2400 MW Tehri Hydro Power Complex and other hydro projects. The Company has an authorised share capital of Rs 4000 cr and is a Mini Ratna category-I company.