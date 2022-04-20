No CM face for UP polls: Shah

Lucknow: BJP president Amit Shah today candidly said his party has not decided whom to project as its chief ministerial candidate in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls.



He said in several states like Haryana, Jharkhand, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Goa and Madhya Pradesh no one was projected as the CM face.

"The party has not yet decided whether it will go to the polls projecting a CM face or not", he said at a programme in Lucknow today. Mr Shah's reply came to a specific question.

Mr Shah's reply came to a specific question whether BJP will project Home Minister Rajnath Singh or party MP Yogi Adityanath for the key post. The BJP president said that BJP is cadre-based party where internal democracy is still alive.

"It is not as if being born into a particular family will make an individual a leader. All have to work hard in my party and have to sweat it out", he said.

On UP, he said there are immense possibilities and the development of the country is not possible without the development of the state.

"BJP believes in politics of performance. The UP election will set the agenda whether the politics of the state will run on casteism, dynasty politics or appeasement. The Gujarat model is before us. Who is to be blamed for the backwardness of UP even after 70 years of independence'', said the BJP president.

Listing the priorities of the BJP in UP, he said the BJP government in UP will be for the people not for any particular family.

"Right now the people of the state are not as to who is on the driving seat of the chief minister whether its uncle, nephew or the father," he said.

He said the other priorities would be the development of the infrastructure and law and order''.

"The law and order include the security of the women, their empowerment equality of right for the women irrespective of caste and religion," he said.

Asked whether the BJP was politicising the triple talaq issues, he said,"why cant the BJP speak up for the rights of the muslim women, the matter is pending in the supreme court and the government has filed the affidavit and national debate is underway on this issue''.

He added any issue of national debate becomes a poll issue and if all the parties support the rights of the muslim women it would cease to be an issue.

Mr Shah claimed that law and order situation in BJP ruled states was much better as per the National Crime Records Bureau.

To a question, on the defections engineered by the BJP in other parties BJP president said, "I have to expand my party, it is not my responsibility to take care of other parties, some political parties will be weakened in times to come, and my aim is to strengthen my party".





