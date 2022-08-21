No clarity from CBI on Look Out Notice against Sisodia, others

New Delhi: As political slugfest broke out on Sunday over the Look Out Notice being served to Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, there was no clarity from the CBI on the issue, which is investigating the excise policy scam.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has not clarified so far whether the Look Out Notice (LOC) had been served against Delhi’s Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and 13 others.

When approached, the concerned officials, wishing anonymity, said that “they did not have any information in this respect”.

The sources said that whenever a public servant goes abroad, he has to take permission from the concerned ministry.

“If we think he is a flight risk. We put this in our report and stop him from flying abroad. But in Sisodia’s case we don’t have information,” the source said.

The CBI has made Sisodia the accused number one in its FIR in the DElhi excise police case. The CBI’s FIR has been lodged under sections 120-B (Criminal Conspiracy) and 477-A (Falsification of accounts) of the IPC.

The allegation against Sisodia was that liquor businessmen were allegedly given an exemption of Rs 30 crore. The licence holders were allegedly given extension according to their own will. The policy rules were made by violating the excise rules.

—IANS