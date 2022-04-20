No change to two-meter social distancing rule in Ireland: PM

Dublin: Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said on Saturday that there is no change to the two-meter social distancing rule that has been adopted in the country following the COVID-19 outbreak.

His remarks came after several cabinet ministers and opposition parties called for the adoption of the World Health Organization''s (WHO) guidance, which recommends keeping at least one-meter social distancing, according to Irish national radio and television broadcaster RTE, Xinhua reported.

Advocates of halving the current two-meter social distancing rule in the country believe that by doing so, it will have a positive impact for both small businesses and schools, said the report.

The report quoted Labour Party leader Alan Kelly as saying: "We now need a clear explanation from the government on why we are specifically using the two-meter rule and if the WHO is recommending that distance."

According to the report, the suggestion to shorten the two-meter social distancing rule will be discussed between public health experts and officials at a cabinet meeting scheduled next week.

To date, Ireland has reported a total of 24,582 COVID-19 cases and 1,604 deaths, according to the Irish Department of Health.

