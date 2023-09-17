No certainty if INDIA bloc will hold its first rally in poll-bound MP

Bhopal: The Opposition INDIA bloc’s proposed rally in Bhopal in the first week of October has been put on hold, state Congress chief Kamal Nath said.

The former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh said that discussions regarding the rally are going on with the Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and other allies of the INDIA bloc.

He made this statement while addressing a press conference in Bhopal on Saturday.

Congress General Secretary Randeep Surjewala, who was also present at the press conference, added that “no final decision has been taken on when and where it will now be held”.

He said, “It’s still being discussed between Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge and leaders representing other partner parties of the alliance, once something is freezed, we will let you know, whether it will be held here (Bhopal) or somewhere else.”

Meanwhile, ruling BJP took jibe at the Opposition Congress and claimed the first rally was cancelled ‘fearing to face public anger’.

The BJP connected the political development with ongoing controversy over Sanatan Dharma.

“There is public anger, hence the rally was cancelled. People will not let this go,” Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said.

Earlier on September 13, the Opposition INDIA bloc had decided to hold their first joint public meeting in Bhopal in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh in the first week of October.

The INDIA bloc had said it will raise issues related to rising prices, unemployment, corruption and caste census.

Over two dozen opposition parties have formed the INDIA to challenge the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance(NDA) unitedly in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

—IANS