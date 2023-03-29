No caste prejudice or alienation of SC, ST students in IITs in 5 years: Govt

New Delhi: On Wednesday, the Ministry of Education announced that in the previous five years, there have been no cases of caste discrimination or alienation of SC or ST students at any IIT in India.

Subhas Sarkar, Union Minister of State for Education, responded to a written question in Rajya Sabha with the details.

According to the Minister, since 2018, seven students from SC and ST have committed suicide at IITs, while the same number from SC and ST have taken their own lives in Central Universities.—Inputs from Agencies