No Buyers, Vegetable Business Facing Huge Crisis Amid Nationwide Lockdown

Dehradun: The vegetable business is facing huge crisis amid the nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic. In Uttarakhand's Dehradun, vegetables are going for waste as people are not coming to market. One of the vegetable vendor said, "I have faced loss of almost 50 lakh, as there is no buyer in the market." The state reported total 16 cases of coronavirus so far. However, nationwide 2,650 cases are active of COVID19. The nation is under lockdown from March 24.