No burning of crackers this Diwali in Bengal: Calcutta HC

Ashok Chatterjee

Kolkata (The Hawk): In a landmark judgement, the Calcutta High Court on Friday ordered a blanket ban on the sale and use of firecrackers this year during Diwali, Kali Puja, Chhath Puja, Christmas due to the prevailing Covid-19 situation.

The division bench of Justices Sabyasachi Bhattacharya and Aniruddha Roy passed the order hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) moved by environmental activist Roshni Ali seeking a ban on the sale and use of fire crackers during the festivities this year in order to safeguard people’s right to clean, healthy and breathable air, particularly in times of COVID.

The bench passed the order on a petition seeking re-imposition of the ban on firecrackers, as was ordered by the court in 2020.

The Friday order nullifies the notification by the West Bengal Pollution Control Board that allowed use of green firecrackers for a limited period on Diwali, and Kali Puja, and other festivities till the New Year.

The high court ruled a complete ban on the usage and sale of all kinds of firecrackers, including green crackers, throughout the state during the festivities. Such an order on complete ban on firecrackers shall persist for all remaining festivities this year, including Chhath Puja, Guru Nanak Jayanti, Christmas and New Year’s celebrations, said the order.

During the hearing the judges also took note of the fact and observed that there is no ‘mechanism’ for the police to ascertain whether only green crackers are being used or the conventional ones, in the guise of green ones.

Sources said, the judges, before passing the order, also showed concern for the people involved in the making and sale of crackers and their livelihood, but keeping the greater good of the people and their health, the decision was taken.

Paschim Banga Baji Shilpa Unnayan Samiti secretary Subhankar Manna, who also wears the hat of an advocate, welcomed the HC order and said this will go a long way in the cause of people’s right to public health.

“This is a groundbreaking decision, which no state has ever seen. The court had to choose between business and human health concerns and it for the court health concerns took precedence,” said Manna.

From the business perspective, Manna said, “It is a big loss for the industry. We had already placed orders for procuring green crackers. The consignment is in transit right now. This investment will go waste and will put a huge financial strain on the traders. The industry will face a huge loss. But, at the same time, the government also has to make provisions for manufacturing green crackers in Bengal as the state has a thriving manufacturing base.”

Sandip Bose, a small-scale manufacturer, who had already invested in green crackers, said, “We welcome the ruling. It has brought us relief as we were not sure what to do if the court permitted only green crackers. Now, we have a clear picture. We would urge the government to train us on the use of green crackers for next year. Also they should ensure that the raw materials are provided to us at subsidized rates so that the crackers are affordable.”

Bose, though, was not sure whom to approach with the request. “Whom do we approach, we don’t know. We are nobody’s child. Though we pay taxes, we are not yet classified as an industry,” lamented Bose.

SwitchON Foundation, a body advocating clean air concerns, which along with doctors and environmentalists had written to the chief minister, Mamata Banerjee for the ban of firecrackers, sounded happy and vindicated. Its MD, Vinay Jaju, said, “Even before COVID came doctors had declared that air pollution is a health emergency. Air pollution is a silent killer. It impacts you over years and is one of the highest killers in the country. We have to recognize it, along with sustainable mobility, which is also one of the highest pollutants. We have to ensure clean air for everyone. SO, the court’s decision is a welcome and landmark step.”