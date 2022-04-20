No Big Protest In UP Over Release Of 'Padmaavat'

Lucknow: Amid high alert sounded by government, almost all the theaters except the ones in some malls, screened Sanjay Leela Bhansali's controversial film 'Padmaavat' film in Uttar Pradesh.000000

There were some protests in the cities but the shows were running smoothly and there was huge rush of people to watch the film in Lucknow and other cities.

Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Anand Kumar said here on Thursday that there was no untoward incident reported from anywhere in the state though some sporadic violence was witnessed on Wednesday.

Unprecedented security has been made at all the cinema halls and malls where the film is being screened

In Lucknow, Karni Sena members protest at Novelty cinema Hall in the Lalbagh area where they presented roses to people and appeal to them to not watch the film.

A protester said, ''We will also compensate money of the tickets in case people have already bought.''

In the state capital, a couple of malls, including Wave, has decided not to screen the film due to the security threat. Yesterday, some protestors staged violence outside the Inox Mall over the issue and later they gheraoed the Gomti Nagar police station when they were detained by police.

In Varanasi, security personnel have been deployed outside all the cinema halls and there was no incident of any protest. The film was released in five cinema halls today.

In Agra, the Bajrang Dal activities staged protest outside SRK Mall but the show was running under tight security arrangements. In Muzaffarnagar and Meerut too the film has been screened but there were very small number of people who came to watch 'Padmaavat'.

On Wednesday, UP police had issued high alert and has made elaborate security arrangements ahead of the release of 'Padmaavat' following the Supreme Court's decision. ADG (Law and Order) Anand Kumar said on Wednesday that strict action would be taken against those who take law in their hand.

"We have alerted all the districts and have directed them to ensure security at all the threatres which will screen the film," he said.

The ADG said there are some reports of violence in Kanpur, Noida, Mathura and other places." We have instructed the concerned districts to take stern action against the people indulged in violence," he said. The Karni Sena has appealed to the cinema house owners not to screen the film. Several cinema house owners are adopting a guarded attitude towards screening the film in view of constant protest by the Karni Sena. UNI