No Bag Day Held In Dhauladevi School

Almora: In our personality, our childhood activities contribute a great deal. Whatever we learn good or bad in childhood its impact continues to reflect in our lives. A child starts to think about his goal in life since childhood and that he plans to be when he grows up. Every child has a different talent which needs to be recognised early in life and developed. If the child's talent is identified and asked to work accordingly, then the child can do a lot in life. 'Pratibha Divas' or talent day is celebrated in the schools on the last Saturday of every month, where children work according to their interest. Not only is it proving to be very helpful in developing talent, but is also creating an attachment towards the school in the students studying there. Besides, there is also an opportunity to develop the inherent skills in its own right. On Saturday, the students of Government Primary School, Bajela, Dholadevi, Almora, together with the teachers, participated in the Pratibha Divas or no bag day, as students popularly call the day. The children participated in various activities according to their own interests and talent. In order to fulfil this objective, the children participated in different associations, such as Yoga Club, Horticulture Club, Dance Club, Painting Club, Swarachit Kahani Kavita Club, Natya Club, etc., according to their interest and merit in school.