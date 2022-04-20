No Appeasement In This BJP Govt: UP CM

Saharanpur: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today said that the appeasement policies of the previous state government had done worst for the society and announced that no appeasement would be done to any religion or caste in his governance. "I am thankful for the peaceful conduct of the Kanwar yatra in the holy month of Sawan. Some people had demanded to ban the Kanwar yatras and DJ but I told them that they should 'ban' (shut up) their mouths first ," he said, adding that he did not listen to banning on loudspeakers during any religious function. However, the Chief Minister stressed the need for better coordination between the government, administration and the party. He also claimed that the government was working hard to end the anarchy in the system prevailing for the past two regimes. Addressing a function here on his day-long visit, Mr Adityanath after distributing certificates to beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojgna and free electricity connections, said all festivals should be celebrated together and there should be no religious bitterness. "Rakshabandhan, Janamasthami, Deepawali, Eid should be celebrated together," he said. Criticising Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav for his statement announcing to give Rs 5 lakh each to the police station for celebrating festival when they come to power, Mr Adityanath said,"It would have been better if Akhilesh had given Rs 5 lakh each to the hospitals during his regime and the health scenario would have been better now." He said that Western UP was known for illegal mining. "But this government had done everything to curb the menace and good results have started pouring in," he added. About the power scenario in the state, he said ,"This BJP government has ended the VIP culture in providing electricity and now all the districts are getting power at par." Claiming that very soon the people of the state would get 24X7 electricity, the CM said ,"Sabka Vikas is our motto and we are committed to fulfilling the dream of the people." Commenting on the government's plan to provide houses to all the homeless people who have their own lands, he said under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna, the government will provide financial assistance to 24 lakh people in next 3 years besides over 7 lakh poor people would get free electricity connection while all the poor would get ration cards. Mr Adityanath is also slated to hold a review meeting with the police and other officials over the law and order situation in western UP during his visit. Later, he will fly to Delhi to attend the meeting of BJP president Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi this afternoon. UNI