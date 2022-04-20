Etawah: Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and president of Samajwadi Party Akhilesh Yadav reacted on strategy for 2022 UP Legislative Assembly elections. He said that his party said that his party will not make alliance with any major party but they are in talks with smaller ones. "We are in talks with smaller parties but we won't be making an alliance with any major ones," he said. —ANI
States & UTs
No Alliance With Major Parties: Akhilesh Yadav On Strategy For 2022 UP Assembly Elections
April20/ 2022
Categories :States & UTsTags :
Related Post
- May6/ 2023
- May6/ 2023
- May6/ 2023
- May6/ 2023
- May5/ 2023
- May5/ 2023
- May5/ 2023
- May5/ 2023
- May5/ 2023
- May5/ 2023