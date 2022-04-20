No admin work for UP doctors: Yogi

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered that doctors in hia state should be deployed only for clinical and medical duties and not for administrative or management tasks.

He said that management graduates should be appointed for office work, thereby giving opportunity to increase employment.

The chief minister has directed officials at state health and medical education departments to relieve doctors from administrative positions so that they can take up patient care.

The decision was taken in view of the acute shortage of doctors in the state, said a government spokesman.

As per data of state health department, nearly 30 per cent of 18,700 sanctioned posts of doctors in Uttar Pradesh are lying vacant.

However, going by the current health infrastructure in the state, at least 33,000 specialist doctors and 14,000 MBBS doctors are needed.

Data available from the office of Director General Health stated that at least 1,500 government doctors hold administrative positions.

--IANS