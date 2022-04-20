No Abatement In Daily Spike Of Covid Cases & Mortalities In U'khand

Dehradun (The Hawk): Uttarakhand's COVID-19 caseload rose to 83,502 on Wednesday as 496 fresh infections were detected, the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government said. As of today, the tally comprises of 75,049 cured and recovered patients while the number of active cases in the state stands at 6,089. The state's toll rose to 1,372 as eleven more succumbed to the SARS-CoV-2 infection during the last 24 hours, whereas the number of those migrated out of State is 992. Total number of patients treated and cured today was 524. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State has gone up to 89.88 percent. District Dehradun again reported the maximum number of 177 fresh cases, whereas Nainital, Pithoragarh, U S Nagar, Uttarkashi, Haridwar, Chamoli and Pauri Garhwal followed with 104, 60, 25, 24, 18, 17 and 17 cases respectively. That apart, 16 cases were detected Almora, 13 each in Champawat and Tehri Garhwal, 8 Bageshwar and 4 in Rudraprayag.





