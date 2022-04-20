No 2015 German Grand Prix, says Hockenheim boss

Berlin: The boss of the Hockenheim circuit has insisted there will not be a German Grand Prix held there in 2015 despite a Formula One race currently scheduled to be held in Germany from July 17-19. Georg Seiler, boss of the Hockenheim track, told German daily Bild they will not be ready to host the race in time. "We have no hope any more of having a Formula One race here," he said. "The time in which to organise a race has expired, otherwise the quality of the event would have suffered." Hockenheim hosted last year`s German Grand Prix, but is supposed to alternate each year with the Nuerburgring, which has new owners and no contract for 2015. Formula 1 magnate Bernie Ecclestone said in January that Hockenheim would again host this year`s race as the only viable alternative to Nuerburgring in Germany. The official 2015 calendar does not yet specify a venue for the race. There are several problems including ticket sales as the Hockenheim race has yet to be confirmed and there is now not enough time left to sell the necessary tickets, according to Seiler. "I want it to be understood that we are not responsible for the fact that it won`t work out," Seiler told Germany`s Motorsport Magazin.com "On the contrary, we have done everything to hold the event as Nuerburgring was not able to be the venue in 2015. "However, it is not in our hands. The main things it comes down to are money and time." AFP