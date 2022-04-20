No 'Namaz' By Outsiders At Taj Mahal: SC

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday refused to allow outsiders to offer Namaz inside Taj Mahal premises.

The apex court said, the historic Taj Mahal is one of the seven wonders of the world and is a protected site, so it should be kept in mind that no Namaz will be offered there. The top court further said that only those staying in Agra can offer Namaz inside Taj Mahal.

The Uttar Pradesh district administration and its concerned authorities had on January 24, put a ban on offering Namaz at Taj Mahal. This was subsequently challenged before the Supreme Court.

A division bench of the apex court, headed by headed by Justice Arjan Kumar Sikri was hearing the petition. (ANI)