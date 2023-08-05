No 'major hurdle' left in holding polls after ex-PM Imran's arrest: Pak analyst

Lahore: A top political analyst stated on Saturday that the conviction and three-year jail term of Imran Khan in a corruption case removed a "major hurdle" for the ruling PML-N and the military establishment, who appear to be on the same page, to hold the elections.

Khan, 70, was the former prime minister of Pakistan and was found guilty of "corrupt practises" in the Toshakhana corruption case and sentenced to three years in prison by a trial court in Islamabad on Saturday. He was arrested from his Zaman Park residence in Lahore.

Allegations in the case state that while serving as prime minister, the leader of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) "deliberately concealed" information about gifts he kept from the Toshakhana, a storage facility for gifts given to government officials by foreign officials.—Inputs from Agencies