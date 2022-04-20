No 'Bhai Dooj' for UP prisoners this year

Lucknow: Inmates in Uttar Pradesh jails will not be able to meet their siblings and celebrate the festival of 'Bhai Dooj' on Monday this year.

The state government has issued directives in this regard in view of the pandemic. The ban imposed in the wake of Covid-19 will be applicable in all the 71 prisons of the state.

Relatives of inmates can send 'tika' and gifts in sealed envelopes which will be delivered to the inmates.

The directives issued by Director-General (Prisons) Anand Kumar said that the gift items received from the relative of the prisoners should be kept in an envelope. The name of the prisoner, father's name and relative's detail should be mentioned.

Helpdesks have also been set up outside the jails.

All the items should be properly checked and sanitized before being handed over to the prisoners on Monday.

The official has also directed for the arrangement of special food for the prisoners on the occasion.

So far, over 1,500 prisoners have tested Covid-19 positive in overcrowded prisons of the state. However, the majority of them have recovered from the infection.

Besides providing special food to the prisoners, we will be organising kirtan in the jail premises. Their favourite songs will also be played on jail radio.

Every year, on 'Bhai Dooj' and 'Raksha Bandhan', siblings of jail inmates come in large numbers to greet their brothers or sisters on the festival.

Earlier, during Raksha Bandhan too, the state government had not allowed interaction and the 'Rakhis' left at help desk were delivered to the prisoners by officials.

—IANS