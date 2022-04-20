Mumbai: NMIMS Deemed to be University, a legacy institution with an excellent academic reputation, invites applications for common entrance tests for undergraduate programs in commerce, economics, engineering, technology management and law in Navi Mumbai.

NMIMS-NPAT is the common entrance test for the B.B.A., B.Com. (Hons.), B.Sc. Finance, and B.Sc. Economics. NMIMS-CET (NMIMS Common Entrance Test) facilitates entry into the engineering programs B.Tech. (Hons.) and technology management programs MBA Tech. (B.Tech. + MBA Tech.), while NMIMS-LAT (Law Aptitude Test) allows admissions to B.A., LL B. (Hons.), and B.B.A., LLB. (Hons.) programs.

Registrations also open for B.Sc. (Applied Statistics & Analytics) and BBA-Hospitality Operations & Management programs.

Commenting on the merits of the programs, Dr. Ramesh Bhat, Vice Chancellor, SVKM's NMIMS, said, "Today we need professionals who are equipped to lead Industry 4.0, for which domain knowledge and functional expertise in technology are imperative. In this new landscape, we will need professionals who can combine their subject expertise with a practical perspective and the soft skills required to work in a rapidly changing economy. At NMIMS Navi Mumbai, we are preparing future leaders, thinkers, and problem-solvers, with all-around training, by following a well-designed blend of theory and practice."









Speaking about the campus, Dr. Parthasarathi N. Mukherjee, Director, NMIMS Navi Mumbai, further added, "NMIMS Navi Mumbai is counted among the best institutions in India, for good reason. Our carefully-designed curriculum is backed by a progressive and innovative pedagogy, taught by an eminent faculty. With world-class infrastructure, the campus is situated in a natural, scenic and serene environment that facilitates learning. Located in the emerging business hub of Navi Mumbai and with easy access to India's financial capital, Mumbai, the institute offers students industry exposure through various avenues, from guest lectures to onfield projects."



—UNI