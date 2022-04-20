NMDC Wins Two Prestigious Environment Awards

National Mineral Development Corporation Ltd.(NMDC),Country’s largest iron ore producer, a CPSE under Ministry of Steel has bagged Gold Award in Environmental Sustainability category and Kumaraswamy Iron Ore Mine bagged Platinum Award in Environment Management category. The function was organised by Sustainable Development Foundation (a unit of EK KAAM DESH KE NAAM) and the awards were presented in the 10th conference held at Dehradun. The Governor of Uttarkhand, Lt. General Shri Gurmit Singh was the Chief Guest of the inaugural function.NMDC is selected for the awards based on its contribution towards implementation of Sustainable Development Goals and Environment Management initiatives at its production projects. On behalf of NMDC, the awards were received by Shri M Jayapal Reddy, CGM RP and Shri Sanjeev Sahi, CGM, Donimalai Complex from Chief Guest of the valedictory function Dr Harak Singh Rawat, Minister of Forest, Power, Labour, Environment, Government of Uttara-khand, Shri Reddy also presented a paper on “Environmental Management during COVID-19” which is well appreciated by delegates and organizers.