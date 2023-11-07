Nitish Kumar uses derogatory language in state assembly to explain role of women in population control

Patna (Bihar) [India]: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday sparked a controversy after he used derogatory language in the state assembly to explain the role of education and the role of women in population control.

Nitish Kumar was speaking during the winter session of the Bihar Assembly. The Chief Minister made the remarks while underlining the need for girls' education to check population growth.

The Chief Minister made derogatory remarks while talking of population control with his remarks drawing condemnation from opposition leaders.

In a video, the Bihar Chief Minister is heard saying that the fertility rate, earlier at 4.3 per cent, has now dropped to 2.9 per cent per a report last year.

"There hasn't been a leader more vulgar than Nitish Kumar in Indian politics. It appears that Nitish babu's is bitten by 'adult, B-grade films' bug. There should be a ban on his double-meaning remarks. It seems he has been influenced by the company he keeps," the Bihar BJP remarked in a post on X.

Speaking on the controversy, Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav said that it was wrong to misinterpret the Chief Minister's remarks as he was talking about sex education.

"Let me tell you one thing. It is wrong if someone misinterprets it. The remarks of the CM were regarding sex education. People are hesitant whenever the topic of sex education is discussed. This is now taught in schools. Science and biology are taught in schools. Children learn it. He said what should be done practically to stop the increase in population. This should not be taken in a wrong manner. It should be taken as a sex education," Yadav said.



His bizarre remarks on population control in the state also drew flak from women legislators. BJP MLA Nikki Hembrom said the CM is insensitive.

"Whatever he was saying he could have said it with dignity. He is insensitive and he does not respect women," Nikki said.

—ANI