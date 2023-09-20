Nitish Kumar pays surprise visit to Patna secretariat, many officers found absent

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar paid a surprise visit to the main secretariat on Wednesday morning in Patna.

During the visit, he inspected the offices of the general administration department including the office of chief secretary, additional chief secretary, finance ministry and other departments and found several officers absent.

As soon as the news broke out about the visit of the chief minister, the officers ran towards their respective offices. Nitish Kumar was disappointed with the officers who were not present in their offices, but did not take any action against them. He has directed the bureaucrats to reach their respective offices in time.

Nitish Kumar also said that he will work three days in the main secretariat and two days in the CM secretariat and one day from his official residence in a week.

“I came to the main secretariat to find out the actual position. A number of officers were found absent. I have directed them to come to the offices in time. I will work three days from the main secretariat, two days from the CM secretariat and one day from CM residence,” Kumar said.

Nitish Kumar has been serving as Bihar chief minister for the last 18 years, and has paid such a visit for the first time to his own secretariat. He stayed in his own office for more than one and half hours.

—IANS