Nitish Kumar On To Becoming Maithili Brahman

Patna (The Hawk): 7th time in a row Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is all set to become Maithili Brahman from his OBC caste status of Kurmi and evince to the all people of Bihar that Brahminism is not a caste but a deed-related recognition and since he has selflessly self enervated, self abnegated for the Bihar-people of all hues relentlessly for 30 years and now stepped into his 7th term, completed couple of years in it, he is now hellbent on adopting Brahminism because his chief ministerial modus operandi, reaching out all benefits of the government schemes to each and everyone with equal aplomb are egging him to adopt Brahminical status with full fledged required religious rituals directly, indirectly associated with that. He will be a Brahman via his karma,which in Hindu religious scriptures has been accorded topmost status of humaniity assimilated in Brahminism. A Brahman by birth automatically is in possession of those Brahmin-related qualities but for Nitish-like adopted Brahmans, he has to slog, toil hard for it to acquire that status. Judging from his functioning as CM, the OochchaKoti Brahmans have automayically agreed to give consent to his being Brahman for all times to come...As a true Brahman, Nitish Kumar reportedly will duly hold feet of the teacher-Brahmans and those Brahmans who will accord acceptance to him as a full fledged Brahman henceforth...On his part, Nitish Kumar will very respectfully rattle all Sanskrit slokas loud with clear pronunciations + their detailed meanings to drive home the point that he is as much engrossed in Brahminism as perhaps all Saskrit Scholars, known, unknown. The date for Nitish Kumar's conversion to Brahminism is being worked out in muntest details so that there is no flaw in any step, say those in know of inside goings-on in his closest circle. Yes it is true, say those who know Nitish Kumar since 1970s, In the coming days, he will openly show his Brahminical transformation.

