Nitish Kumar Announces Rs 2 Lakh Aid For Kin Of Uttarakhand Rain Victims From Bihar

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday announced financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh each for families of 10 people from the state who died in Uttarakhand rains."Ten people from West Champaran have died in Uttarakhand rains. The resident commissioner is in constant touch with the state government. Financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh will be given to the families of the deceased from the CM Relief Fund," he said while addressing the media.Speaking about the administration of over 100 crores COVID-19 vaccine doses in the country, he said, "It is a really nice achievement."India achieved the landmark of administering 100 crore Covid-19 vaccines on Thursday.On Bihar's vaccination drive, Kumar said, "Around 6.5 vaccine doses have been administered in the state out of which over four crore people have received their first dose. We are looking forward to administering the second dose to those who are due. Our target is to vaccinate everyone. A campaign is also underway in rural areas to spread awareness about COVID-19 vaccination and encouraging people to get their vaccination done." —ANI