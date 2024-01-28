Nitish Kumar's Fifth Alliance Swap in 10 Years

Nitish Kumar's Political Maneuvers: A Decade of Alliances, Breakups, and Shifting Power Dynamics in Bihar

Patna: Nitish Kumar, who has a reputation for changing political alliances has once again made a significant impact on Bihars political landscape. Recently he resigned from his position as chief minister. Dissolved the Mahagathbandhan government. This is the time in the last decade that Kumar has switched political affiliations.



Kumars decision to leave the NDA in 2022 was driven by allegations against the BJP. He accused its leaders of undermining his party. Specifically pointed fingers at BJP Chief J.P. Nadda. On July 31 2022 Nadda made a statement at the Patna BJP office suggesting that regional parties needed to be eliminated from the country.



Following his departure from the NDA Kumar faced resistance from BJP and NDA leaders including Union Home Minister Amit Shah. However as Bihars political landscape continued to evolve Sushil Modi stated that doors could not remain closed forever and would open based on changing circumstances.



As a result of this realignment Nitish Kumar is preparing to become Bihars minister for the ninth time by forming a new alliance. His deputies will be Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Sinha who were figures opposing Kumar from August 9 2022, until recent developments.

Kumar while explaining his decision expressed his disappointment with the leaders of the INDI alliance. He mentioned that the progress made by the alliance fell short of expectations, which led to his resignation as minister and the subsequent dissolution of the government. Kumar emphasized the importance of engaging in discussions with leaders from the new alliance partners to determine the course of action.



Nitish Kumars political journey has been marked by shifts dating back a decade ago when he ended his association with the NDA due to BJPs choice of Narendra Modi as their prime ministerial candidate, in 2014. Throughout his career Kumar has experienced alliances, breakups and strategic moves that highlight his ability to adapt to evolving political landscapes in Bihar.