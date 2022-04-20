Nitish hits back at Tejashwi, asks who made him Deputy CM

Patna: After RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav's personal attack, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar hit back at him and said that Yadav is lying.

Nitish Kumar was looking very angry during a speech in the Bihar assembly. He addressed Tejashwi as 'Tum' in Hindi during the speech.



"Who was responsible for making his father (Lalu Prasad) leader of the Lok Dal and who was responsible for making him (Tejashwi Yadav) deputy CM. Everyone knows it," Kumar said in the assembly.



Earlier, Tejashwi said that CM Nitish Kumar was scared of the girl child, hence he avoided becoming a father a second time.



Following the CM's speech, Manoj Jha, Rajya Sabha MP and RJD chief spokesperson said: "The unparliamentary language used by Nitish Kumar reflects his status. He is not more than a remote control CM and people of Bihar know who is having actual power in Bihar."



"We have heard about jobs on compassionate grounds. Nitish Kumar was nominated as the CM on the same grounds," Jha said.



Tejashwi Yadav clarified that Nitish Kumar called him a small child.



"I said that he was afraid of the girl child. Hence he has not become a father again. It was a reflection of Nitish Kumar's statement during the election campaign."



"It does not apply to Lalu Prasad. If that was the case, after the birth of my elder brother and me, we would not have had a younger sister," Tejashwi said.



"On the other hand, he has dragged my sisters' names in the Bihar assembly. He has used unparliamentary language towards me," Tejashwi said.



Tejashwi added that if Nitish Kumar had made me deputy CM, I want to ask him who has made two current Deputy CMs (Tarkishore Prasad and Renu Devi) in Bihar now.

–IANS



