Nitish govt will fall anytime in Bihar, claims Ram Kripal Yadav

Patna: Ram Kripal Yadav, a BJP MP from Patliputra, stated that Nitish Kumar's government in Bihar will soon fall.

This statement was made by Yadav on Wednesday during his door-to-door campaigning in the village of Punpun, located on the outskirts of Patna.

As he outlined the accomplishments of the Narendra Modi government at the centre over the past nine years, he predicted that Nitish Kumar's government will soon collapse.

"Tejashwi Yadav is charge-sheeted in the land-for-job case. Whether Nitish Kumar asks for his resignation or not is the big question. If he asks for his resignation, then it would be difficult to say that Kumar will be able to save his post of chief minister.

"Keeping these circumstances in view, the Nitish Kumar government will fall anytime in Bihar. It is unstable now," Yadav said.

Before joining the BJP, Ram Kripal Yadav was a prominent member of the RJD and a member of parliament. He is currently a member of parliament of Patliputra (Patna West) Lok Sabha constituency.—Inputs from Agencies