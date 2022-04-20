Nitish govt must demand SC-monitored probe into SSR case: Bihar Cong in-charge

New Delhi: After taking a neutral stand on the Sushant Singh Rajput case for sometime, a leader of the Congress party has now asked the Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government to demand for a Supreme Court-monitored probe into the Bollywood actor's case.

Congress Bihar in-charge Shakti Singh Gohil said that instead of making statements in the media the state government should convince the apex court for an investigation monitored by the top court.

Speaking to IANS, Gohil said, "Even the Prime Minister has said many times that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is not an agency and it is not beyond doubt. Hence, the Bihar government should put facts before the top court and demand for a probe monitored by it so that the truth can come forward at earliest."

The demand comes at a time when there is a strong sense of sympathy for the actor and his family prevails across the country.

"The party has sympathy for the family of the actor but one cannot doubt that the Mumbai Police are the best in terms of the investigation. They caught Ajmal Kasab alive and took the case to a logical conclusion, so raising a finger on the credibility of the Maharashtra Police is not a good thing," Gohil added.

The Congress is a part of the coalition government in Maharashtra, in which Shiv Sena holds the maximum number of seats i.e. 56 followed by the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) -- 54, and the Congress -- 44.

On the Sushant death issue, Congress is in a tightrope situation where any contrary step may put the alliance in trouble.

"The Bihar government has made only statements in the case. They are not bothered about the case but are focusing only on politics," the Congress leader said.

The Bihar government in its written submission to the Supreme Court on Thursday alleged a political pressure by the Maharashtra government in the case.

"It is apparent that it is on account of political pressure in the State of Maharashtra that neither the FIR has been registered by the Mumbai Police nor did they extend any cooperation to the Bihar Police in discharging their obligation to conduct investigation expeditiously," said the Bihar government in its submissions before the top court.

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court had reserved the order on the plea of main accused Rhea Chakraborty seeking transfer of the case registered in Patna to Mumbai and asked all the parties in the case to file their written submissions.

IANS