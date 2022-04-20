Nitish doing negative politics during pandemic, alleges Tejashwi

Patna: "We have set up a Covid care centre at my official residence on 1, Polo Road in Patna. It has beds, oxygen, foods and medicines and requested the Nitish Kumar government to take over it and deploy medical staff. So far, there is no initiative taken by the state government," Yadav said.



"The Nitish government is neither helping patients during the pandemic nor allowing us to help the people of Bihar. This can be attributed to negative politics. The real face of this government is exposed now. Nitish Kumar is completely tired now," Yadav said.

"Bihar Health Minister Mangal Pandey was unable to prevent the infrastructure of hospitals in Bihar from collapsing. Pandey himself said that the health department did not have adequate staff to operate ventilators. Who is responsible for it?" Yadav had asked on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, pertaining to Yadav's Covid care centre, health minister Pandey had said that if anyone put beds in their residence, it cannot be considered as a hospital.

"Bihar has 900 final year MBBS students wanting to give services to the nation in a pandemic but the Bihar government is not ready for their terms and conditions. The state government should consider their grievances and recruit as many medical staff as possible," added Yadav.

