Nitish criticises the government for failing to grant Bihar special status

Patna (The Hawk): Nitish Kumar, the chief minister of Bihar, criticised the Narendra Modi administration at the federal level on Thursday for denying the state special status.

"The Central government is making a conscious effort to not assist the underdeveloped regions of the nation. We have long demanded that Bihar receive special status, but the Center refuses to comply. As soon as we gained control, we set the state on a road for development.

At a meeting held by the minority welfare department to hand out appointment letters to Urdu translators, Kumar stated that if the Center granted special status to Bihar, development projects there would proceed twice as quickly.

The Center always becomes silent when we discuss special status, he continued.

The Chief Minister asserted that the Center promoted racial conflict in the nation.

"Nobody any longer has faith in the Central government. The BJP members are solely responsible for racial unrest in the community. However, they won't be successful in Bihar till after I become the chief minister, according to Kumar.

