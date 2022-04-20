Nitish Calls Uttarakhand CM To Enquire About Flood Situation, Offers Support

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday called his Uttarakhand counterpart Trivendra Singh Rawat over phone and enquired about the flood situation in the northern state, an official release here said.

He offered support to Rawat in this hour of crisis, the release said.

A glacier broke off at Joshimath in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district, leading to a massive flood in the Dhauli Ganga river and causing large-scale devastation in the upper reaches of the ecologically fragile Himalayas.

Earlier, Kumar prayed for the safety of people trapped in the northern state as well as those engaged in carrying out relief and rescue operations.

'I pray for those who may be trapped, or are engaged in carrying out relief and rescue operations following the Uttarakhand disaster. The entire state of Bihar is with the people of Uttarakhand. Our officials are in touch with the Uttarakhand chief minister's office,' Kumar tweeted in Hindi. Talking to reporters here, Kumar said, 'I just got the information. I will seek more details about the incident. We need to remain alert here, too.' —PTI