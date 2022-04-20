Nitish All Set To End Bihar's Perennial Penury Bells

New Delhi (The Hawk): 5th time Bihar Chief Minister – simply, a chief ministerial record in Bihar state as none ever have been Bihar CM for 5 times and giving all indications to be so for another 3 times totalling 8 times to be precise -- Nitish Kumar fully set to remain CM till 2035 in his current 5th term is all set to 'MNC'ise Bihar with upwardly mobile developments in all perceived, semi-perceived, pre-conceived, tacitly conceived sectors as diligently pursued in the whole world particularly in the Ist World on par matching with USA and other Ist world countries. Those close to Nitish Kumar confide that Nitish has fully perceived that the people of all hues of Bihar want development ridding themselves from the octoppus like clutches of futile Socialism, plethora of individualistic self-serving Socialists, Commies, Marxists, Communists, Leninists, Idealogues, Anti-Centre Propagandists, Ultras of All Kinds, All Levels, Isms of all kinds, All kinds of shouting hoarse in the middle of roads and the like have no value today wherein, America-like developments involving masses of all hues from start to beginning to end only matter and nothing else to the people of the Bihar state. If it was even a shade otherwise, Nitish Kumar would not have had to exert pressure of "ESP Kind" in electioneering in the entire state where he was written off as a lost case by even the most famous Political Calculators. Yes, there was a dramatic, gratuitous volte face in his favour among the masses of all hues when he moved away from his Socialist jargons and straightaway appealed to the masses of all hues to vote for him and make him CM of Bihar and glaringly witness and be part of Bihar development in all sectors matching America etc. It will not be long before the whole world including USA, UK, Germany, Europe start crowding in Bihar State and pump in cash investing in new prokects in the state and proviide gainful employment in all levels to the state's citizens. Such Nitish-explanations with fully proven, tested facts, figures, statistics, data convinced the people of the state and they indeed voted for Nitish as Bihar CM. Had the tables not turned in favor of Nitish Kumar, he would have surely lost and made way for a BJP-tacitly-supported Chirag Paswan or Tejaswi Yadav, son of Lalloo Prasad Yadav, as the Bihar CM this tme. Needless to say here that Nitish Kumar pragmatically snuffed out both of them and made them bite dust for the coming years. Yes of course, Chirag has a chance of becoming Minister in the Centre filling up the gap created in the cabinet by his late father Ram Vilas.

As for Nitish Kumar, entire Bihar is now clear for him to deliver his pragmatic dexterity of USA-matching developmenmts in all sectors as quickly as possible with the help of MNCs, American companies, Europe, UK, South East Asia, Japan, even Africa, Arab etc. His single point goal is to remould Bihar in all sectors and make it on the pinnacle of topmost development in all sectors so that the entire world inlcuding the USA etc male a dashing beeline to Bihar and partake of in its cash rich developments in all run-of-mill and new sectors without any ado of any kind. This way Nitish will ceremoniously expunge all penury of Bihar once and for all.