Nitish's opposition unity efforts aimed at hogging headlines, not working on ground: BJP's Sushil Modi

New Delhi: Sushil Modi, a senior BJP leader and member of parliament, took a jab at Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on the eve of the opposition parties' conference in Patna on June 12, stating that Kumar's actions are only designed to keep him in the news now that the balloon of their unity exercise has been burst. Kumar, the public face of the Janata Dal (United), can convene as many opposition party meetings as he likes, but it's obvious that his unity exercise isn't having any effect, he remarked.

Modi pointed out that West Bengal's chief minister, Mamata Banerjee, was recently accused of being a B-team of the BJP after she successfully recruited the state's lone Congress MLA to join her party.

Adding that the main opposition party and the BSP had ruled out supporting the Samajwadi Party in the recent MLC elections in Uttar Pradesh, he said that Congress leaders in Punjab and Delhi have requested the party to avoid working with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).—Inputs from Agencies