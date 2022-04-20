    Menu
    Economy & Business

    Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant Flags Fake Facebook Account

    April20/ 2022

    New Delhi: Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant on Monday said someone has opened a fake Facebook account in his name. "Someone has opened a fake account in my name & is sending out Requests. This is a case of impersonation. Request you not to respond and report it as a spam," Kant said in a Facebook post.—PTI

    Categories :Economy & BusinessTags :
    Related Post
    Most Commented

      Copyright © thehawk.in