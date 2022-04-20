Nithya Menen: Acting is emotionally draining at times

New Delhi: Actress Nithya Menen says there are times when she finds her job emotionally draining.

The trailer of her upcoming web series "Breathe: Into The Shadows" is out now. In the brief video, she is seen breaking down and trying to look for her missing child.

Asked if playing the role was emotionally draining for her, Nithya told IANS: "A lot of times, the job is emotionally draining. But this character was very different, in the sense what was expected of me to emote. It''s a hypothetical situation. It''s not something that any of us have experienced before that we can imagine what it will be like. I wanted to make the performance very authentic."

"I was continuously thinking what''s the graph, what is she going to feel right now. It was quite intense in the sense that every minute I was thinking about her," she added.

This is also her debut in the web world, but she is not nervous about it.

"I rarely get nervous in my life. I don''t think I was nervous even for my first film. I am very excited about ''Breathe'' because in my opinion, it is one of the best performances I have given till date. I am actually curious to see how it looks on screen," said the actress, who had made her film debut with the 2006 Kannada movie "7 O'' Clock".

"Breathe: Into The Shadows" streams from July 10 on Amazon Prime Video.

--IANS