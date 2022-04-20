Nithilan Eric, Reshma Maruri emerge AITA U-18 champions

Bengaluru: Top seeds Nithilan Eric and Reshma Maruri were crowned champions in the boys and girls U-18 categories respectively in the AITA Under-18 Championship Series tennis tournament which concluded here on Thursday.

In the boys final of the tournament hosted by the Rohan Bopanna The Sports School Tennis Academy (RBSSTA) under the aegis of Karnataka State Lawn Tennis Association (KSLTA), Eric overcame his compatriot Arunava Majumder 6-4, 6-2 while Reshma defeated her sister Suhitha 6-2, 6-1 in the girls final.

The first set of the boys final was a closely contested affair with Eric achieving an early break to go 4-1 up. However, Majumder rallied hard to get close and trailed 4-5 before a determined Eric held serve to take the first set 6-4.

In the second set, Eric broke to go 2-0 up but Majumder was quick to break back and restored parity at 2-2. That was the best he could do as Eric stepped up his game and didn't give a semblance of a chance for his opponent to make a comeback and took the set without losing a game.

The girls final was almost a one-sided affair with elder sister Reshma easily looking the strongest amongst the two siblings. The champion didn't drop a single serve throughout the match and was home and dry in the final clash that was delayed by a day owing to unprecedented rains in the city.

RBSSTA will host AITA men's and women's championship next week.

—IANS