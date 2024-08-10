Nita Mukesh Ambani Junior School Early Years Campus opens in Mumbai

With over 3 lakh square feet of modern facilities, these schools cater to primary, middle school, and early childhood education.

Mumbai: Ushering in the beginning of an innovative and futuristic educational experience, the city of Mumbai saw the opening of two educational institutions - The Nita Mukesh Ambani Junior School (NMAJS) and the Nita Mukesh Ambani Junior School Early Years Campus (NMAJS EYC) this week.



Spread over 3 lakh square feet of constructed area, the campus is housed at Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai. NMAJS will focus at primary and middle school education (classes 1-7) while the Early Years Campus, spread over another 30,000 square feet, will cater to pre-school and kindergarten education.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Isha Ambani Piramal said, "I dreamt about creating a place that prompted all of us to be at our collaborative and compassionate best, to really build a strong and open community with one another. The school's transparent architecture is a testament to this. The spaces here aren't just for learning - they're for growing together, for sharing ideas, and for becoming the best versions of ourselves. We can see the very spirit of our school in its design."



The Dhirubhai Ambani International School (DAIS), also in BKC will continue to focus on high school education (classes 8 - 12). Together, the three institutions will cater to over 1,000 students, imparting holistic and future-ready learning. The NMAJS schools have been conceptualised and led by Isha Ambani Piramal, Vice-Chairperson, NMAJS and an alumna of the Dhirubhai Ambani International School (DAIS). The NMAJS project reflects her ideas of creating an institution that can cater to the diverse needs and unique learning styles of students and inspire and motivate children to grow to their fullest potential.

Some of the distinct features of the new campus include open, expansive, multipurpose and stimulating learning spaces; modern science and technology labs and other experiential learning facilities; creative arts studios; a green campus that incorporates sustainable features in the design; integration of digital technologies and tools and utmost priority accorded for the safety and security of students and staff. The school believes these elements will contribute to children's academic excellence, holistic development, and well-being.



Addressing the gathered students, Isha also emphasised the importance of nurturing enthusiasm, curiosity and values in children and developing them into lifelong learners. "In this new space, you will get to collaborate, create, and build incredible things with your friends and teachers. One of the most obvious features of this school is how transparent it is; when the walls are transparent, we have to live our values - in integrity, trust, respect, and compassion. Children, no matter where the future leads you, the most important thing you will carry with you from this place is the knowledge of how to learn and grow."



Isha also shared how her mother, Nita Ambani, inspired her dedication to education. "From my mother, I learned that the most rewarding work is the kind that makes a difference in someone's life."

On this occasion, Nita Ambani, Founder and Chairperson, said, "As we look back, we are humbled that in the last two decades, we managed to build DAIS as a happy school that always celebrated a culture of excellence and constantly reinvented itself as an innovative and forward-looking institution. Similarly, we are committed to build NMAJS into a timeless temple of learning."



The opening ceremony was attended by students, parents, teachers and staff, and the excitement was palpable as they explored the new campus and expressed admiration for its thoughtful design and comprehensive facilities



As Nita Mukesh Ambani Junior School begins its journey with new hopes and aspirations, it is poised to evolve itself into a modern educational edifice that will develop future generations into positive thinkers, creative individuals, productive contributors and visionary leaders.

