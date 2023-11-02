Nita Ambani rings in 60th birthday with pooja, new school and ‘anna-seva’

Mumbai: Nita Ambani, the wife of Reliance Industries Ltd. Chairman Mukesh Ambani, celebrated her 60th birthday on November 1 with a pooja, havan, and by inaugurating a new junior school and performing ‘anna-seva’ for over 3,000 underprivileged school kids, officials said here on Thursday.



Sporting a pink sari, Nita Ambani hosted more than 3,000 underprivileged kids to a day of entertainment, gifts and a special birthday feast, ‘anna seva’.



She also went around the tables, interacted with the kids, personally served many of the children in their plates, even joined in the revelry with groups of children, chatted and posed with them for pictures.



Similar ‘anna seva’ activities along with dry ration distribution was carried out across the country through the Reliance Foundation, which she chairs, reaching out to around 1.40 lakh people, including many orphanages in Mumbai.



She also inaugurated the Nita Mukesh Ambani Junior School in the Bandra Kurla Complex, which will carry forward the excellence in teaching-learning traditions started 20 years ago at the Dhirubhai Ambani International School, in the same suburban neighbourhood.



At the school inauguration, Nita Ambani, accompanied by Mukesh Ambani, performed a ‘havan’ and pooja on the premises in the presence of other family members and staff.

—IANS