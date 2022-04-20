Nita Ambani BHU issue: Only invited her, says Dean

Uttar Pradesh: Following protests by a group of students, the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) administration has issued a statement saying that "No decision on the appointment of Nita Ambani as visiting professor in any faculty, department or centre has been taken."

BHU spokesman said seeking a nod of the academic council is must for the appointment of any visiting professor. "No proposal for appointment of Ambani has been sent to the academic council," he added.

Dean of social science faculty, Prof. Kaushal Kishore Mishra, however, admitted that he, 'in my personal capacity', had sent an invite to Ambani to deliver a guest lecture at the Women Study Centre.

Reports of Nita Ambani being appointed as a visiting professor had led to protests by students on Tuesday.

--IANS