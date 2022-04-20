NIT-AP Initiates Inter-Institutional Collaborations With Neighborhood Varsities

National Institute of Technology Andhra Pradesh is collaborating with neighborhood State Government-funded Universities to form a Regional Educational Cluster Group covering East Godavari and West Godavari Districts of Andhra Pradesh State. The objective is to promote Research-based local community service projects, in line with the vision of National Educational Policy (NEP) 2020The Institute signed a MoU on Saturday (27th November 2021), entering into an inter-institutional collaboration with Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Kakinada, Dr. Y.S.R. Horticulture University, Tadepalligudem and Adikavi Nannaya University, Rajahmundry.The agreements were signed by Prof. C.S.P. Rao, Director, NIT Andhra Pradesh, Prof. GV.R. Prasada Raju, Vice-Chancellor, JNTU Kakinada, Prof. T. Janakiram, Vice-Chancellor, Dr. Y.S.R. Horticulture University, and Prof. M. Jagannadha Rao, Vice-Chancellor, Adikavi Nannaya University.Highlighting the unique aspects of this inter-institutional collaborations, Chief Guest of the occasion, Prof. K. Hemachandra Reddy, Chairman, Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education, said, “As per the recommendations of AP Higher Education Planning Board, this Regional Cluster Group is to requested to study the potential areas for inter-institutional collaborations among the Central and State Universities in the districts and mapped to collaborate in the areas of academic programmes, faculty exchange, student exchange, common research projects, community service projects, sharing of infrastructural and research resources, among others. We are expecting to create a new knowledge forum as an outcome of this collaborative activity for universal needs.”Highlighting benefits of agreement, Prof. C.S.P. Rao, Director, NIT Andhra Pradesh, said, “The collaboration will benefit all higher educational institutions in this Godavari Region of Andhra Pradesh. We have talented faculty, highly motivated students and good collaborative partners. The kind of benefit we are looking for is the creation of a new knowledge and learning platform to collaborate for executing local community service-based research projects.”Further, Prof. C.S.P. Rao said, “The higher educational institutions should focus on available resources and expertise at their respective places and generating funds through consultancy services for transforming as self-sustainable campuses in all aspects. Innovation based startups will be the future of student activities in the campus”The major outcomes envisaged from these collaborations include:The areas of collaboration may include one or more of the following areas of education, research, extension and development programs.Ø All parties will encourage mentorship and co-operation between their faculty, administrative staff, department and research extension centresØ Joint research and continuing education activities and guidance of student projects/thesis on mutually agreeable terms.Ø Facilitating student and faculty exchange programmes, training and development activities on best practices in academics and research.Ø Share the research and related infrastructure on mutually agreeable terms.Ø Shall design and implement joint academic programs at UG and PG level in their institutes.Ø Provide support and/or jointly conduct seminars, training workshops, conferences, publications and other such activities.Ø Other activities as deemed mutually appropriateProf. G.R.K. Sastry, Dean (Research and Consultancy), NIT Andhra Pradesh, proposed the vote of thanks to the MOU ceremony.Other officials participated in the MOU ceremony include Dr. Dinesh P Sankar Reddy, In-Charge Registrar, NIT Andhra Pradesh, Prof. G. Ravi Kiran Sastry, Dean – Research & Consultancy, NIT Andhra Pradesh, Dr. L. Sumalatha, Registrar, JNTUK, Kakinada, Dr. N. Mohan Rao, Director, Industry Institute Interaction Placement and Training and Skill Development Center, JNTUK, Kakinada, Dr. B. Srinivasulu, Director of Extension, Dr.Y.S.R. Horticultural University, Dr. K. Gopal, Registrar, Dr.Y.S.R. Horticultural University, Dr. D. V. Swamy, Librarian, Dr.Y.S.R. Horticultural University, Dr. K. Dhanumjaya Rao, Director, Industrial & International Programmes, Prof. T. Ashok, Registrar, Adikavi Nannaya University Rajamahendravaram, Prof. S. Teki, Principal, University College of Arts and Commerce, Adikavi Nannaya University Rajamahendravaram, Prof. Y Srinivasa Rao, Professor, College of Science and Technology, Adikavi Nannaya University Rajamahendravaram, Dr. V. Persis, Principal, University College of Engineering, Adikavi Nannaya University Rajamahendravaram, Dr. B. Jagan Mohan Reddy, Head, Department of Chemistry, Officer in charge Skill Development Center, Adikavi Nannaya University Rajamahendravaram, Dr. K. Ramaneswari, Principal, University College of Science and Technology, Adikavi Nannaya University Rajamahendravaram and Dr. A. Matta Reddy, Coordinator, Research and Development Cell, Adikavi Nannaya University Rajamahendravaram besides all the Head, Deans, Associate Deans of NIT Andhra Pradesh.