Nishad Party Focuses On Social Media Presence

Lucknow: The Nishad Party in Uttar Pradesh is strengthening its presence on the social media.

To develop a direct connection with its supporters and create better coordination between party workers, the Nishad Party has launched a mobile app, Nishad Party Official.

It will be managed by the party's IT cell headquartered in Lucknow.

The app has every information about the party's upcoming and ongoing programmes, news related to the party appearing in different media and messages from national president, Sanjay Nishad.

State president of the party, Ravindra Mani Nishad said that the app can be downloaded by everyone who wants to follow the party.

On April 15, the party had conducted a three-day state-wide training of its IT cell heads. The training focussed on ways to amplify party's presence on social media.

It motivated cadres to join social media platforms to establish a direct communication with the target audience.

Later, the party launched an exclusive mobile app that can be downloaded for free from google play store.

By now, it has got more than 5,000 downloads. The party leaders and workers can use the app to mobilise cadre, send push notifications and collect donations, he said.

Similarly, the app will help the party to reach out to the target audience, like minorities, swing voters and youth.

In addition to the app, the party has asked its IT cell heads and party in charge of every district and division to have a firm presence on Facebook, which has the widest reach.

The efforts were staggered before the party put in place a strategy to take up one social media platform at a time.

In the April training, the IT cell heads and in charge of districts and divisions were told that Facebook is a more common platform while Twitter may be meant more for an educated opinion.

They were given a separate PowerPoint presentation on Facebook, twitter, Instagram, WhatsApp, reddit and YouTube. —IANS