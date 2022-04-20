Nishad Party's Alliance With SP Ends In UP; SP Gives New Candidate To Gorakhpur, Kanpur

Lucknow: Countering the announcement of Nishad Party to leave the Mahagathbandan on Friday night, Samajwadi Party in a swift move replaced the sitting member Praveen Nishad with former legislator Ram Bhual Nishad from the prestigious Gorakhpur Lok Sabha seat on Saturday.

SP has announced two more candidates on Saturday, surprisngly both from Nishad community- Ram Bhual Nishad from Gorakhpur and one Ram Kumar Nishad from Kanpur.

Praveen Nishad, son of Nishad Party president Sanjay Nishad had won the Gorakhpur seat in the bypolls after Yogi Adityanath left the seat in 2017 on becoming the Chief Minister of UP.

The sudden change by the SP came, after Sanjay Nishad announced that the Mahagathbandan allies are insulting his party and met UP CM Yogi on Friday along with other BJP leaders.

Nishad Party is likely to join the NDA on Saturday.

The new SP candidate Ram Bhual Nishad is a history-sheeter and is accused in the attack on Congress candidate and TV serial actor Kajal Nishad during the last assembly polls. He had recently returned to SP after staying in BJP for a brief period.

Meanwhile, Ram Kumar Nishad, is a new candidate from Kanpur Lok Sabha seat and has never contested from there in the past. In 2014 polls, trader leader Surendra Mohan Agarwal was the SP candidate.

With these two candidates, now SP has announced the names of 30 candidates and now just seven more candidates are left for announcement as the party will contest 37 seats in the alliance. UNI