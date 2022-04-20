NIS Patiala Proposes Revamped Admission Policy In Sports Coaching

New Delhi: In a first-ever endeavour, every year 46 eminent athletes will get direct admission to the flagship Diploma Course in Sports Coaching at the Netaji Subhas National Institute of Sports (NSNIS) in Patiala, from the session of 2020-21 onwards, it was announced on Wednesday.



"The revamped admission policy of the course has included this provision for the very first time, with an effort to encourage participation of eminent sportsperson in the sports coaching sector," the SAI statement read.

"Several changes in the existing policy has been incorporated to ensure that new coaches are able to cater to the evolving needs of the growing sports ecosystem of India and to attract the best available talent in the country," it added.

For the first time the entrance exam for the course has been made online, and will not be held manually. The number of seats have also been increased from 566 to 725, in keeping with the restructuring of various sporting disciplines & need of the country. The key modifications in the proposed policy include the following:

Direct Admission to prominent sportspersons: To enhance the level of coaching in the country, it has been proposed that eminent athletes who have either participated in the Olympics or won medal in world championship or gold medal in Asian/Commonwealth Games will be given direct admission to the course, without any written test or interview.

Inclusion of new parameters in the selection process: Logical reasoning and coaching aptitude, communication and basic computer knowledge have been added to the 100-mark written paper.

Increased objectivity in selecting candidates: The marking of the three parameters of educational qualification, virtual interview and sporting achievements have been changed to reduce subjectivity and increase objectivity in the process.

Lowering of admission eligibility age from 23 years to 21 years: This will allow fresh graduate to straight come to Diploma course instead of two years of compulsory wait. Inclusion of Minimum Physical Standard: This will replace the 20 marks allotted to practical test in the old system.

More competition for exam: In order to create a bigger funnel to attract talent, several relaxations have been made in the eligbility criteria especially in the sports achievement section. --IANS



