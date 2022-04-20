Nirmala Sitharaman to address press conference today

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will address a press conference in the national capital on Saturday.

Earlier on Friday, Sitharaman had announced Rs 1 lakh crore Agri Infrastructure Fund for farm gate infrastructure for farmers and Rs 10,000 crore scheme for the formalisation of Micro Food Enterprises (MFEs) under the Rs 20 lakh crore stimulus package.

She had also proposed amendments to the Essential Commodities Act to enable better price realisation for farmers, and said no stock limit should apply to processors or value chain participants.

On Thursday, Sitharaman announced the 'One Nation One Ration Card', free food grain supply to migrants and creation of affordable rental housing complexes (ARHC) in urban areas for migrant workers and poor under the COVID-19 stimulus package.

The announcements by Sitharaman came in a series of press conferences after the Prime Minister on Tuesday announced Rs 20 lakh crore special economic package for the country to become 'self-reliant' and deal with COVID-19 crisis. (ANI)



