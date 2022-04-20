Nirmal Pandey: An Actor Who Passed Away Too Soon

Haldwani (Nainital): With the death of Nainital resident actor Nirmal Pandey, who played the forceful and vibrant character of the lover of Bandit Queen Phoolan Devi, Vikram Mallah in Shekhar Kapoor's Bandit Queen, even his dream remains incomplete. People of the hills and those who loved Nirmal and his acting skills were deeply shocked at his untimely death.

Born in Nainital, Nirmal Pandey did his study from Almora and Graduated from NSD, he was actually a product of Yugmanch run by the renowned theatre personality Jahur Alam. Nirmal Pandey though did both offbeat and commercial cinema, but he never really leave stage, as though his soul lived in drama and theatre.

This dream of this very sensitive and passionate actor suffered a huge jolt when he left for his heavenly abode on 18th February, 2010 after suffering a massive heart attack in Mumbai. He was only 47. He had long dreamt of setting up a centre of excellence in theatre in Kumaon which would have national standing.

Vijay Bisht, who has been associated with a more than hundred years old Ramlila Committee of Mallital, Bhimtal explains that Nirmal had played the vibrant role of Sumant, the commander of Maharaja Dasharatha in Ramlila, in the middle of the 80s when he was working in the development block office of Bhimtal, Even today, the elderly people of Bhimtal remember him. Even though he improvised on his skills at NSD but his talent was inborn says Bisht.

Nirmal Pandey was best known for his role of Vikram Mallah in Shekhar Kapoor's Bandit Queen (1994), and Dajjal in Television Series Hatim, for portraying a transvestite in Daayra (1996) for which he won a Best Actor Valenti award in France, Train to Pakistan (1998) and Godmother (1999). He played Role of Kishan Bhatta a main antagonist in Malayalam Movie Dubai (2001) Opposite Mammootty. He was supposed to watch his latest film Lahore on 22 February 2010 at a special screening with humourist R. K. Laxman and music maestro M. M. Kreem. It was scheduled to be released on 19 March 2010, and would prove to be Pandey's last film. He passed away just 4 days before the special show.

In addition to being an actor, he was also an accomplished singer who released an album called Jazba. In 2002, he directed Andhayug, a Hindi play written by noted playwright Dharamveer Bharati, which follows the 18 days following the Mahabharata war. It had a cast of 70 actors, all of whom belong to Sanvedna, a theatre group started by him in 1994.