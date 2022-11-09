Nintendo and DeNA collaborate to improve digital games and services

San Francisco (The Hawk): Nintendo, the leading gaming corporation in Japan, has announced a partnership with mobile powerhouse DeNA to start Nintendo Systems Co., Ltd. in April 2023.

A number of Nintendo games, including Super Mario Run, Fire Emblem Heroes, Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp, and Mario Kart Tour, were co-developed by DeNA for iOS and Android, according to The Verge.

According to Nintendo, the collaboration will "strengthen the digitalization" of the company's already wildly profitable industry.

The gaming behemoth and DeNA teamed up for the first time in 2015.

Nintendo hasn't put out a new mobile game with DeNA since 2019. The most recent was "Pikmin Bloom," which Niantic, the company that created Pokemon Go, collaborated with to release on Android and iOS.

According to Sensor Tower, the business generated $5.3 million in sales in the six months after its release.

Nintendo's financial report, however, revealed that its mobile and IP-related sales decreased by 7.5% year over year.

Even with a decline in hardware and mobile gaming sales, Nintendo will likely have a great holiday season as it strives "to deliver as many consoles as possible to consumers in every corner of the world."

Additionally, it published Bayonetta 3 last month. According to the rumour, Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet will be available on November 18.

(Inputs from Agencies)