Ninety Projects Of UP Investor Summit Have Started Commercial Production: Minister

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh government informed the state Assembly on Thursday that since 2017 over 3,46,995 small, micro, cottage and medium industrial units have been set up in the state while 90 projects of the total 1,045 MoUs signed during the UP Investors Summit have started commercial production by January, 2020.

Claiming that the industrial investment atmosphere in the state has turned very lucrative for the investors, UP Industrial Development Minister Satish Mahana also announced that the first Global Investors Summit would be held in Lucknow in the month of October November, 2020. Replying to a series of questions in the state Assembly on Thursday, Mr Mahana said the global investor summit would focus on the investments agreed during the Defence Expo 2020 and to highlight the Defence Corridor Manufacturing units.

Among the small and medium industrial units set up in the state, 115785 units with investment of Rs 14627.91 crore were in 2017-18, 121654 units with investment of Rs 16493.09 crore in 2018-19 and 109556 units ( till December) in 2019-20.

The Minister further said of the total 1045 MoU signed during the UP Investor summit in 2018, foundation work of 371 projects have been done in which 90 projects have started commercial production and work in the remaining projects are underway.

When some BJP members asked about the investments made during the previous Samajwadi Party regime, Mr Mahana said a total of 72 MoU or Intent for Cooperation were signed between 2014 to 2016 in which 50 were signed in Mumbai and 22 in Delhi. Similarly, in 2014-15, a total of 53,242 industrial units were set up in the state with a total investment of Rs 12671.15 crore and in 2015-16 72,682 units were set up with an investment of Rs 7830.71 crore. UNI