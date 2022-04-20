Nine-Year-Old Killed After Being Entangled In A Power Tiller; Family In A State Of Deep Shock

Chaukutiya (Almora): A child of Gram Panchayat, Naugaon Akhedia, has died after being entangled in a power tiller in Mahtgaon. The father of the deceased was resting in the nearby after ploughing the fields using the power tiller. The child, without the knowledge of his father, started a power tiller and got himself entangled. The child died on the spot. A mayhem was caused in the family after the mishap, all the villagers including the parents are in a state of shock.

According to the information available, gram panchayat Naugaon Akhedia resident Prakash Singh Bhandari was cultivating his fields using his power tiller. Due to exhaustion, he sat down to rest. Meanwhile, his son Suraj Bhandari (9), accidently started the power trailer and got entangled in the power tiller. Before his father could even understand anything, the child died. With the help of the villagers who arrived at the spot, the child was taken to the house. After the incident, the whole family is in grief. The father and mother of the child are inconsolable. All the villagers and the revenue inspector, who reached the village, consoled the family. The incident has been told to have occurred at around three o'clock in the evening.

Nothing except darkness after Sooraj's departure

Mother of the deceased child Meena Devi told that her son was with her till about noon. At about one o'clock he went away to fields without informing her. And after sometime the accident occurred. Meena Devi says that had she known that her son was going to the fields, she would not have let him go. A tearful mother says that her beloved has left har and that her world is ruined. She sees nothing except the darkness after Sooraj has left.

Insistence is the cause of Sooraj's death

Prakash Bhandari, the father, told that his son was very promising. He used to insist to help in house hold work. This insistence has led to his death. Sooraj was also a bright student and he used to study in 5th grade in the local primary school. Such is the shock to the parents that they have not been able to eat food after the demise of their son.

Brothers in a state of grief

Prakash Singh had married twice. His first wife had passed away almost 10 years ago due to terminal illness, after which he was married again. He has two children Neeraj (14) and Jeevan(12) from his first wife. After the incident, Neeraj and Jeevan are in a state of deep grief after their brother's demise. Both children said that they feel incomplete without Sooraj. The three brothers were very attached to each other.

Economic condition of Prakash is bad

Prakash Singh's economic condition is not good. He runs the family's expenditure by doing odd jobs, usually working in the fields. The power tiller that he was running also belongs to someone else. Prakash has completely broken after the incident and does not want to run a power tiller ever again. He says that it was due to the power tiller that he had to see the light of this day.