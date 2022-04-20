Nine People Killed, Three Injured In South Dakota Plane Crash

New York: Nine people have died in a plane crash outside Chamberlain, South Dakota and three people were hospitalised as snowstorms battered the United States Midwest, media reported on Saturday.

The pilot and two children were among the victims when the single-engine plane carrying 12 people crashed shortly after takeoff, local broadcaster KSFY cited Brule County state's attorney Theresa Maule Rossow as saying.

The plane was set to perform a local 600-mile trip to Idaho Falls in Idaho State, according to NBC News, but the entire region was under a storm warning by the National Weather Service.

The National Transportation Safety Board said it is investigating the crash in a post on its Twitter account.

UNI